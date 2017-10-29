Bridge in Bradford Dedicated to War Hero

A local war hero was honored during a bridge dedication ceremony Saturday.

Master Sergeant Thomas Maholic was killed in Afghanistan a decade ago.

In his memory, the town dedicated the bridge in his name.

Hundreds of people turned out for the occasion, including family, friends, and guest speakers including Assemblyman Martin T. Causer.

They all spoke on Maholic's sacrifices not only for his fellow soldiers but for his country, as well.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.