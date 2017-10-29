Bridge in Bradford Dedicated to War Hero - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Bridge in Bradford Dedicated to War Hero

Posted: Updated:

A local war hero was honored during a bridge dedication ceremony Saturday.

Master Sergeant Thomas Maholic was killed in Afghanistan a decade ago.

In his memory, the town dedicated the bridge in his name.

Hundreds of people turned out for the occasion, including family, friends, and guest speakers including Assemblyman Martin T. Causer.

They all spoke on Maholic's sacrifices not only for his fellow soldiers but for his country, as well.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com