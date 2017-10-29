Dogs Dressed in Costumes Come Out for Barktober Fest

Dog owners and their pups braved the rain and chilly temperatures for the third annual Barktober Fest Saturday.

The benefit for the Humane Society of NWPA included food, fun and a pet parade in search of the best costume.

The winner chosen was Sassy Spider who was apparently too sassy to keep her costume on.

Some of the dogs that showed up were once shelter dogs themselves.

"A lot of the pets we see that come into the shelter, originally they have unfortunate circumstances," said Nicole Bawol, executive director of the Humane Society. "Some of them are seized through cruelty cases. When we see them at these events like Barktober Fest, and they're living a wonderful life and they're healthy and they're happy and they're loved, that's what's really important. It's wonderful.

While the weather was not ideal, Bawol was impressed with the turnout.

