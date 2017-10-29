Meth, Heroin Seized During Traffic Stop in Bemus Point - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Meth, Heroin Seized During Traffic Stop in Bemus Point

Posted: Updated:
Jeffrey L. Myers Jeffrey L. Myers

The passenger of a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation Saturday in Chautauqua County is behind bars after a K9 found drugs, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Jeffrey L. Myers, 49, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff's deputies stopped the vehicle on Main Street in Bemus Point around 1:44 p.m.

K9 Link searched the vehicle as part of the investigation and alerted of the presence of drugs inside, deputies said.

Myers, who was a passenger, was found in possession of heroin, methamphetamine, Suboxone and prescription narcotic pills, the Sheriff's Office said. He also had digital scales, packaging materials and $2,800 in cash.

The driver was released with a traffic citation.

Myers was arraigned in Town of Chautauqua Court and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail without bail.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com