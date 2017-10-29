Meth, Heroin Seized During Traffic Stop in Bemus Point

The passenger of a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation Saturday in Chautauqua County is behind bars after a K9 found drugs, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Jeffrey L. Myers, 49, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff's deputies stopped the vehicle on Main Street in Bemus Point around 1:44 p.m.

K9 Link searched the vehicle as part of the investigation and alerted of the presence of drugs inside, deputies said.

Myers, who was a passenger, was found in possession of heroin, methamphetamine, Suboxone and prescription narcotic pills, the Sheriff's Office said. He also had digital scales, packaging materials and $2,800 in cash.

The driver was released with a traffic citation.

Myers was arraigned in Town of Chautauqua Court and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail without bail.

