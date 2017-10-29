Erie Couple Says Someone Took Halloween Decorations from Yard

With just a few days before Halloween, an Erie couple woke up to find half of their Halloween decorations on their front yard missing. The couple lives on East 35th street.

Erie residents Christine and Thomas Fetcho said on Friday morning they noticed several of their decorations were gone, as well as a veterans flag.

They believe the items were taken sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.

The couple says they contacted the Erie Police Department and filed a report, but said police officials told them it's unlikely they'll get the items back.

Both Christine and Thomas said they can't believe something like this would happen.

"This was shocking," Christine said. "I mean we live in a really great area and we haven't had any crime like this ever happened in the area."

