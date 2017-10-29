Erie Couple Says Someone Took Halloween Decorations from Yard - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Couple Says Someone Took Halloween Decorations from Yard

Posted: Updated:

With just a few days before Halloween, an Erie couple woke up to find half of their Halloween decorations on their front yard missing. The couple lives on East 35th street.

Erie residents Christine and Thomas Fetcho said on Friday morning they noticed several of their decorations were gone, as well as a veterans flag.

They believe the items were taken sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.

The couple says they contacted the Erie Police Department and filed a report, but said police officials told them it's unlikely they'll get the items back.

Both Christine and Thomas said they can't believe something like this would happen.

"This was shocking," Christine said. "I mean we live in a really great area and we haven't had any crime like this ever happened in the area."

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com