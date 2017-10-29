SUV Sought in Franklin Murder Investigation Found

The SUV sought as part of the investigation into the murder of Tausha Lee Baker has been found, Pennsylvania State Police have told Erie News Now.

The Ford Edge was found in Franklin around 3 a.m. Monday. State Police did not specify exactly were it was located.

State Police and Franklin Police first announced Sunday evening they were trying to track down the vehicle.

Police charged Richard A. Kennedy, 28, of 313 Lowell Street in Vandergrift, and Amanda L. Cypher, 32, of Dale Avenue in Franklin with brutally beating Baker25, of Franklin, at a residence in the 1300 block of New Street.

Investigators said the body was then taken to Waterworks Road and set on fire in an attempt to hide the crime.

Kennedy and Cypher remain in the Venango County Prison without bond, charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

They were arrested and arraigned after Polk Borough firefighters found the body Friday afternoon while fighting a brush fire touched off by the burning corpse.

An autopsy on the body is planned for Monday afternoon at the Erie County Morgue.

