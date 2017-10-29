Autopsy Completed on Man Shot, Killed by Police - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Autopsy Completed on Man Shot, Killed by Police

Posted: Updated:

An autopsy was completed Saturday on the body of the suspect shot and killed by police in the City of Erie just before midnight Thursday.

Coroner Lyell Cook ruled Charles Wallace's death as a homicide from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Two officers on patrol near 3rd and Parade spotted a parked van that was recently reported stolen from the Salvation Army.

When they approached it, Wallace, 46, stepped on the gas and sped toward them, police said.

At least one of the officers fired at the van and hit the driver.

Wallace was rushed to UPMC Hamot, where he died from his injuries a short time later.

Per protocol, State Police are investigating whether the decision by city officers to use deadly force was justified.

State Police findings will be turned over to the Erie County District Attorney for a final decision.

