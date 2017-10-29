Depleted Otters Defense Stops Sudbury

Despite just five defenseman available for the Otters against Sudbury, the group which was filled out by forward Chad Yetman shutdown the Wolves Sunday to extend Erie’s home win streak to six straight.

“We'll obviously it worked out tonight, said Otters defenseman Ryan Martin on the mixed-and-matched group. “It’s a lot different you know with a lot of guys who have to step up into different roles, and Yets [Chad Yetman] and Kurtis Henry did well tonight, and it was good to see that.”

Owen Headrick and Aidan Timmermans were the most recent defenseman to fall to injury and miss a game after leaving Saturday night in the first period with undisclosed injuries.

Despite lacking depth on defense, the young d-men played like veterans, surrendering just nine shots to Sudbury through the first two periods.

“Collectively as a group, I think our defensive zone is starting to come together, even the games we’re giving up shots,” said Otters head coach Chris Hartsburg. “We’re not giving up great A’s a ton. Our breakdowns are few and far between, but certainly our defenseman, they were solid tonight.”

Erie struck first in the contest. Halfway through the first period, Cade Robinson picked up a loose puck in front of the net and beat Jake McGrath to put the Otters up 1-0. It was Robinson’s second goal in three games.

“Definitely this year I knew I had to come up big,” said Robinson on improvement from last year. “Losing all the guys like Stromer [Dylan Strome] and Deber [Alex DeBrincat], I’m not here to fill their shoes because that’s borderline impossible, but I’m just going to do whatever I can to help the team win and it seems to be working out pretty well.”

Taylor Raddysh then tallied a goal in the first and second period to open up the Erie lead to 3-0 after two periods of play.

“We’re starting to play well, said Raddysh on the offensive production. “We’re playing the way coach wants us to play, which is hard on pucks and playing in the offensive zone. Right now we’re playing pretty well and we just got to keep it going.”

“Despite the defense rising to the occasion, Troy Timpano lended his efforts to help out with the taxed defensive group, as he turned away 18 of the 19 shots he faced, including 9 of 10 in the third period.

“They stepped up and they played a big part,” said Timpano on his defense’s play in front of him. “Huge shout out to our defense because it’s not easy. When you have two guys out like that, especially when you haven’t played in a while. So I’m happy for them.”

Erie is now 7-6-1 after winning two of three this weekend. The Otters remain at home for three games this week. They start the week with an early morning affair against Kitchener Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.