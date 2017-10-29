Our Lady's Christian School Renamed During Ceremony

Our Lady's Christian School in Millcreek has a new name.

In a special ceremony in the school gym Sunday, students and families, teachers, parishioners and alumni renamed it Saint Jude School and unveiled a brand new school logo.

The ceremony followed right after Sunday mass at St. Jude Parish Church next door.

Bell ringing and singing ushered in the change. The school was blessed by Father John Detisch, pastor of St. Jude.

It was renamed to tie in with launch of new catholic school system that features six pre-school through grade 8 schools in Erie and Millcreek, officials said.

Proud photos from the school's history were on display.

"We had many people come together to create a new logo," said principal Violet Kill. "They came together and did a lot of research on St. Jude the Apostle. He's often pictured with flame over his head to symbolize the Holy Spirit at Pentecost. Also, there is water to symbolize that St. Jude the Apostle was a fisherman."

About 150 people attended the renaming ceremony.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.