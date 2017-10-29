Celebrating the 500th Anniversary of "Reformation Day"

As Pastor Travis J. Schmidt addresses church-goers at the Trinity Lutheran Church, he speaks about he power of one.

In this context, he is referring to Martin Luther.

On October 31st, 1517 Luther famously nailed 95 theses to the wall of the catholic church in Wittenberg, Germany to protest the church for taking money from people with promises of allowing their loved ones access to heaven. Pastor Schmidt broke it down in simpler terms.

"Talking about how we're saved by faith in Jesus Christ instead of our own good works." said Schmidt "And that was very different from what was being taught by the catholic church."

While Luther was ridiculed and threatened by the church, his actions spurred what is now known as the "reformation" which enacted a major change in the catholic church as well as making the bible more accessible.

As the 500th anniversary of that reformation nears, Pastor Schmidt spoke on how he feels Luther's actions can inspire current and future generations.

"Maybe, you are that one person that God is going to use to start something to help our country to help with the world, to help Erie." Schmidt says. "You have to know that God is in your heart, and he made you and he is going to guide you to do something and so believe in him and and believe in the gifts that he has given you."