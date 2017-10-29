West Erie Plaza Dairy Queen Store to Close Soon - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

West Erie Plaza Dairy Queen Store to Close Soon

Posted: Updated:
West Erie Plaza Dairy Queen to close its doors soon West Erie Plaza Dairy Queen to close its doors soon

The West Erie Plaza is announcing on its facebook page that the Dairy Queen in the plaza will be closing its doors soon.

After 60 years of serving ice cream and smiles, they say the DQ in the plaza plans to close up shop November 5th. Owner and operator Bill Neumaier is retiring.  He will leave knowing he's had an amazing impact on the local area. He's given more than 700 young adults their first job and he's dished out over two million cones!!

Plaza officials say they will miss Bill and his team.  They wish him the best, and time with his grandkids.

The posting also says to be sure to stop in before November 5th, to get one more cone and say goodbye.  

The West Erie Plaza is in the midst of a major renovation and upgrade. No word yet on the plaza's plans for that spot.
 

