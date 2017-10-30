Divers Carve Pumpkins Underwater at Dobbins Landing

It's a skill and an art just to be a scuba diver, but two members of the Erie Skin Divers Club went underwater to carve a pumpkin Sunday at Dobbins Landing.

Only two participated due to the weather.

The pumpkins were already gutted.

Divers can use only a dive knife to carve their pumpkin in this contest.

They ended up with quite classic, basic pumpkin faces after carving in very murky water. The limited visibility just added to the challenge.

"It's just fun," said Norma Carey, president of the Erie Skin Divers Club. "We have a gutted pumpkin we bring underwater. The rules are you must use a dive knife, so no special tools. The weather wasn't too conducive to diving today, so we only ended up with two carvers, but we still had a good time."

Both were winners. It's the 5th year for the underwater carving.

They had 10 contestants last year with the better weather.

