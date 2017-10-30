Divers Carve Pumpkins Underwater at Dobbins Landing - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Divers Carve Pumpkins Underwater at Dobbins Landing

Posted: Updated:

It's a skill and an art just to be a scuba diver, but two members of the Erie Skin Divers Club went underwater to carve a pumpkin Sunday at Dobbins Landing.

Only two participated due to the weather.

The pumpkins were already gutted.

Divers can use only a dive knife to carve their pumpkin in this contest.

They ended up with quite classic, basic pumpkin faces after carving in very murky water. The limited visibility just added to the challenge.

"It's just fun," said Norma Carey, president of the Erie Skin Divers Club. "We have a gutted pumpkin we bring underwater. The rules are you must use a dive knife, so no special tools. The weather wasn't too conducive to diving today, so we only ended up with two carvers, but we still had a good time."

Both were winners. It's the 5th year for the underwater carving.

They had 10 contestants last year with the better weather.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com