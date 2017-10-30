Glenwood YMCA Teams Up with Church for Sunday Supper Program

Volunteers from the Glenwood YMCA came together with an area church Sunday to help serve dinner to people in need.

It was the first day the YMCA volunteered as part of First United Methodist's Sunday Supper program.

The program provides a hot meal, dessert and beverages to members of the community who may be without a home or living in poverty.

Glenwood YMCA program director Michelle Schroeck said volunteering helps strengthen community togetherness.

"When we're here, we're seeing just such a variety of people, so many families, so many individuals, so many different types of people that are coming together to enjoy this meal," said Schroeck. "It's just a wonderful blessing to be able to be involved."

Schroeck said she hopes the YMCA can work with the church again down the road.

