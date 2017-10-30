Glenwood YMCA Teams Up with Church for Sunday Supper Program - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Glenwood YMCA Teams Up with Church for Sunday Supper Program

Posted: Updated:

Volunteers from the Glenwood YMCA came together with an area church Sunday to help serve dinner to people in need.

It was the first day the YMCA volunteered as part of First United Methodist's Sunday Supper program.

The program provides a hot meal, dessert and beverages to members of the community who may be without a home or living in poverty.

Glenwood YMCA program director Michelle Schroeck said volunteering helps strengthen community togetherness.

"When we're here, we're seeing just such a variety of people, so many families, so many individuals, so many different types of people that are coming together to enjoy this meal," said Schroeck. "It's just a wonderful blessing to be able to be involved."

Schroeck said she hopes the YMCA can work with the church again down the road.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com