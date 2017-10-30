State Police: Video Captured Officer-Involved Shooting

State Police have obtained several pieces of surveillance video, as part of their probe into an officer-involved shooting in the city of Erie.

Investigators tell Erie News Now that video, recovered from the scene, shows the entire incident.

State Police also say they will process the vehicle on Monday.

46-year-old Charles Wallace was sitting in the van at 3rd and Parade minutes before midnight Friday when two Erie police officers began approaching the vehicle, which they say was reported stolen from the Salvation Army.

State police say that's when Wallace stepped on the gas, speeding toward the officers and at least one of the officers fired at the van, striking Wallace.

After an autopsy Saturday on Wallace's body Saturday, Coroner Lyell Cook says Wallace died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Per protocol, State Police are investigating whether the city officers' decision to use deadly force was justified.

When that investigation is completed, District Attorney Jack Daneri's officer will make the final ruling.

