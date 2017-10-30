Former Edinboro Student Faces Trial on Charge Related to Fatal S - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Former Edinboro Student Faces Trial on Charge Related to Fatal Shooting

Andrew Baker Andrew Baker

A district judge today ordered a former Edinboro University student to stand trial on a robbery charge related to a fatal shooting in 2015.

Twenty-two year old Andrew Baker will face trial on a felony count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

He is charged with helping to plan to rob Devin Stevenson of marijuana in an off campus apartment.

Police sway during the attempted robbery, Stevenson pulled out a gun and shot Baker in the shoulder.

A second man, O'Shae Imes was shot.

He later died of his injuries.

Stevenson is charged with his murder.

Today, an Edinboro Police officer testified that two men said Baker was planning to rob Stevenson of marijuana.

And he said Baker implicated himself in the robbery attempt.

Baker remains in the Erie County Prison on $250,000 bond.

