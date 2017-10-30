The Que Abides: Giving You the Business

The Que Abides is a food truck that has been serving hungry customers in downtown Erie and other locations since 2015.

The name and menu are based on the 1998 cult movie classic, "The Big Lebowski."

The founder and owner of the business is Tim Grow.

He is not a trained chef, but someone who loves to barbeque.

That passion grew until he decided to go into business.

Grow said, "Grew into doing every family function. I was put in charge of cooking, then started doing it for friends and friends of friends. Then said, might as well go for it."

He bought the truck, complete with a smoker in 2015, taking it to Perry Square, local wineries and breweries, festivals and special events.

He uses social media to keep customers in the loop.

Grow said, "We post on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram."

And the messages work.

In fact, business has been even stronger than anticipated.

Grow said, "A little bit better than I expected. We have really grown in the last year for sure. So it has been great."

What is the secret to the success of the business?

Of course the key is the food.

Everything but the rolls, including the rubs and sauces made from scratch.

And a menu that is always changing, except for the most popular items.

Grow said, "We keep our pulled pork sandwich and our mac and cheese because those are definitely our two fan favorites. We keep those on. We just like to mix up the other stuff."