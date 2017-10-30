Former Manager Sentenced to Probation for Stealing Thousands from Fairview American Legion Post

The Millcreek man charged in the theft of thousands from a social club was sentenced to probation after pleading no contest to a felony theft charge.

Judge Brabender ordered Charles Oakes, 54, to serve 7 years of probation with the first six months on electronic monitoring.

He must also pay $130,582 in restitution and peform 100 hours of community service.

Oakes embezzled about $145,800 over a two-year period from February 2013 to February 2015, police said.

Oakes was the manager of American Legion Post 742 in Fairview when he took the cash from the social club's small games of chance revenue, according to investigators. He was responsible for gaming operations as part of his job, State Police said.

The Legion was alerted to an issue, when they started receiving shut off notices from vendors and utilities, and discovered they were $20,000 in debt. That's when Oakes was fired.

A detailed review of the records showed a major discrepancy of $145,582 between Oakes' handwritten ledgers and the POS system, an electronic system that records small games of chance revenue, investigators said.

State Police also presented evidence that Oakes lived well beyond his means, a salary of $24,000 according to State Police Corporal James Brown.

Cpl. Brown presented evidence that showed Oakes paid cash for six different purchases at a local car dealership over two years, totaling $15,185.

State Police say in that time he bought three vehicles, including a Corvette, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, and paid his mortgage as well as the $950 monthly rent for his girlfriend.

Oakes told Cpl. Brown he received about $15,000 from his wealthy mother.

Oakes was arraigned on the charges Jan. 10.

