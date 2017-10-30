Owner of Erie Car Dealership Pleads Guilty, Agrees to Step Down

The owner of an Erie car dealership has changed his plea and agreed to step down as part of a loan fraud case.

Adam Weaver, 41, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

He ran Rick Weaver Buick GMC at West 12th and Liberty in Erie, but his father will now be taking over operations.

His attorney explained why Weaver change his plea.

"He did accept responsibility for being involved in an agreement where inaccurate information was sent to lending institutions," said David Ridge, Weaver's attorney. "He thought this was in his best interest and the best interests of his business."

He and two co-defendants, including his former general manager, falsified paperwork for car loans, according to investigators.

The inflated the value of the vehicles on the applications, so the defendants would receive more money.

Instead, the vehicles would be sold at defendant Adam Coover's dealership, Infinity Automotive.

The government's case reportedly included text messages, interviews with employees and paperwork seized in a search.

Ridge said there is more information about Weaver's involvement that the court does not yet know.

"We're looking forward to presenting a lot of mitigating information about him at the sentencing proceeding in April," said Ridge.

The dealership, Rick Weaver Buick GMC, is also a defendant in the case. It has entered a program with the court that will allow it to stay open.

"Once in that program, we'll follow whatever guidelines that the government and the court sets for the corporation and stay in business for years to come," said Michael Agresti, the dealership's attorney.

"For the time being, Adam will step down in an active role," said Agresti. "Adam's father, Rick Weaver, who ran the business for 35 years, will be back involved in a more day-to-day, standpoint and other family members will pitch in."

The prosecution is asking the court for a $400,000 fine to be paid, either by Adam Weaver or the dealership, within 180 days.

Weaver will be sentenced April 9. He remains free on bond.

The two other defendants in the case - former general manager Doug Grooms and Adam Coover of Infinity Automative - pleaded guilty last week. They will be sentenced in March.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.