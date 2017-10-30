WELCOME TO SAINT MARK'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

WELCOME TO SAINT MARK'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH

Posted: Updated:

WELCOME TO SAINT MARK'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH

We are a vibrant community of seekers who celebrate the love, joy and message of the Gospel of Jesus Inviting you to be who you are, grow and ask questions We may not have all the answers, but we will walk with you on your spiritual journey

We are inclusive, welcoming, prayerful and supportive

Saint Mark's Episcopal Church - Where you can be you!

Join us Sunday mornings at 9 and 11

LOCATION: 4701 Old French Road - Erie, PA   CONTACT US: You can email us or call the church office at (814) 868-9704

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com