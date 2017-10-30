WELCOME TO SAINT MARK'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
We are a vibrant community of seekers who celebrate the love, joy and message of the Gospel of Jesus Inviting you to be who you are, grow and ask questions We may not have all the answers, but we will walk with you on your spiritual journey
We are inclusive, welcoming, prayerful and supportive
Saint Mark's Episcopal Church - Where you can be you!
Join us Sunday mornings at 9 and 11
LOCATION: 4701 Old French Road - Erie, PA CONTACT US: You can email us or call the church office at (814) 868-9704
