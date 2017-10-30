Mother of Homicide Victim: "These Monsters Hurt My Baby"

A mother is speaking out, after her daughter was brutally murdered in Venango county.

State Police are investigating the death of Tausha Baker, 25.

Her body was discovered badly burned along Waterworks Road in Franklin after fire fighters responded for a brush fire Friday evening.

State Police said she was brutally beaten inside a home along New Street, and the suspects then moved her body and set her on fire to try to cover up the crime.

Police have charged two people in the case, Richard Kennedy, 28, and Amanda Cypher, 32.

Erie News Now sat down with Baker's mother, who is devastated by her daughter's horrific death.

"As a mother, the pain is so, it is so heartbreaking," said Evelyn Davison. "I have to bury my daughter now over some people that aren't even worth the time of day, they are monsters."

Davison says she had a very open and honest relationship with her daughter.

She says her daughter had a drug problem, and that addiction may have played a role in her death.

"This was a drug ordeal. I didn't know what transpired between the couple who did this to my child, but it was senseless," said Davison. "It was a horrific, it was a very horrible crime, and she did not deserve to go out the way that she did, these are monsters that hurt my baby."

An autopsy was performed Monday in Erie County.

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has ruled Baker's death as a homicide. Baker died of multiple types of trauma, Rugh said. It also determined the victim had died before her body was set on fire.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.