Persinger Unveils Education Initiative; Schember Not Impressed

Republican Erie Mayoral Candidate John Persinger today unveiled, what he calls, "The Great Schools Initiative."

Persinger said, if elected, he would recruit a team of corporate sponsors and volunteers for each school in the city. The private sector partners would work with principals and teachers to identify the school's needs and determine how to address them.



Persinger's campaign got the initiative started by donating 30 Kindle E-Readers, to Erie's McKinley School. Persinger said, he realizes a Community Schools program is already in place, where local corporations adopt a school. But, he said, not all schools are adopted.

"The Community Schools program is a great program, but we want to focus on every school in the school district. We want to partner them with private sector businesses and volunteers to get the resources they need," Persinger said.

Democratic Candidate Joe Schember had a quick response to Persinger's initiative. He said programs are already in place where corporations help Erie schools. He named the United Way's Community Schools initiative as an example. Schember also named General Electric and Erie Insurance as companies involved with individual schools.



He said he believes Persinger's proposal was made without thought, simply to make headlines.

"I worked at PNC Bank. We had a program called Promise for Neighborhood Children, which for over 20 years, we did that program. We didn't donate a few Kindles. It was literally millions and millions of dollars to school systems, all around PNC's network, and I was an active participant in that program," Schember said.

