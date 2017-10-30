Persinger Unveils Education Initiative; Schember Not Impressed - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Persinger Unveils Education Initiative; Schember Not Impressed

Posted: Updated:
Sources say contest for mayor will be close Sources say contest for mayor will be close

Republican Erie Mayoral Candidate John Persinger today unveiled, what he calls, "The Great Schools Initiative."

Persinger said, if elected, he would recruit a team of corporate sponsors and volunteers for each school in the city. The private sector partners would work with principals and teachers to identify the school's needs and determine how to address them.
    

Persinger's campaign got the initiative started by donating 30 Kindle E-Readers, to Erie's McKinley School. Persinger said, he realizes a Community Schools program is already in place, where local corporations adopt a school. But, he said, not all schools are adopted.

"The Community Schools program is a great program, but we want to focus on every school in the school district.  We want to partner them with private sector businesses and volunteers to get the resources they need," Persinger said.

Democratic Candidate Joe Schember had a quick response to Persinger's initiative.  He said  programs are already in place where corporations help Erie schools.  He named the United Way's Community Schools initiative as an example. Schember also named General Electric and Erie Insurance as companies involved with individual schools.
    

He said he believes Persinger's proposal was made without thought, simply to make headlines.

"I worked at PNC Bank.  We had a program called Promise for Neighborhood Children, which for over 20 years, we did that program.  We didn't donate a few Kindles.  It was literally millions and millions of dollars to school systems, all around PNC's network, and I was an active participant in that program," Schember said.
 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com