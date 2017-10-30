Odd-Even Parking to Start in City of Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Odd-Even Parking to Start in City of Erie

Posted:

Odd-even parking will go into effect in the City of Erie starting Wednesday.

Drivers will be able to park on only one side of the street depending on whether it is an odd or even numbered day and the posted signs.

The regulations will continue through March 31.

