Poll Shows Erie County Voters Disapprove of President Trump's Job Performance

The Mercyhurst Center for Applied Politics polled Erie County voters in October on Donald Trump's job performance as president. The report card is not good.

Only 32% of the registered voters polled, approve of how Trump is handling the job. That's down from 41% in a poll the center took in February, one month into Trump's presidency, using the same questions.

The Center for Applied Politics polled 409 Erie County voters to get a snap shot of what they are thinking now. Of those polled, the balance of democrats and republicans roughly reflect the party registration in the county.

Callers asked voters how Trump was doing in 14 key policy areas from the economy to taxes, immigration, gun violence and relations with other nations. Center Director Joe Morris said the polls results show voters disapprove on 11 of those areas, notably health care, illegal drugs, gun violence, and infrastructure.

"One of the most important things Donald Trump could have done was to focus on America's infrastructure," Morris said, "had he chosen to focus on America's infrastructure, he would have secured a permanent majority in those critical counties in the Great Lakes that he won, that allowed him to win the election." Morris said disapproval of Trump's performance on that issue alone was up by 13 points. "Erie County voters are incredibly dismayed that he put no emphasis on infrastructure, something we desperately need here in this region," Morris said.

The poll did find favorable results of Donald Trump's job performance when it comes to three important areas, the economy, terrorism and national defense.

Because it is still early in his presidency, Morris believes there is time for Trump to gain voter approval in other areas, if he focuses on the issues that were important to Erie County voters when they cast ballots for him, helping him win Pennsylvania and ultimately the White House. "If he wouldn't have won counties like Erie County all across the Great Lakes, he most certainly would have not won the presidency," Morris said.

The Center for Applied politics plans to conduct another poll using the same questions one year from now. Morris believes the results are telling beyond the borders of Erie County.

"I see Erie County as a microcosm," said Morris. "It's a way of exploring what's going on not just here in Erie County but around the Great Lakes in communities just like Erie."

Complete poll results are available here.

