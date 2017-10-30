Pennsylvania Governor Signs Off on Extra $14M Per Year for Erie Schools

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Monday signed into law a recurring, $14 million increase in state funding for the Erie School District.

The Fiscal Code, or House Bill 674, which ensures the school district will receive the extra funding annually, was sent to the governor's desk Tuesday.

State Sen. Dan Laughlin initially requested the Educational Access Program funding as a one-time, one-year expenditure in the state budget.

HB 674 has locked in the funding for years to come.

