Pennsylvania Governor Signs Off on Extra $14M Per Year for Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pennsylvania Governor Signs Off on Extra $14M Per Year for Erie Schools

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Monday signed into law a recurring, $14 million increase in state funding for the Erie School District.

The Fiscal Code, or House Bill 674, which ensures the school district will receive the extra funding annually, was sent to the governor's desk Tuesday.

State Sen. Dan Laughlin initially requested the Educational Access Program funding as a one-time, one-year expenditure in the state budget.

HB 674 has locked in the funding for years to come.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com