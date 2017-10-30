Autopsy Shows Body Was Burned after Homicide - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Autopsy Shows Body Was Burned after Homicide

The Venango County coroner has released the autopsy results for a woman who was brutally beaten and burned Friday. 

Tausha Baker, 25, died of multiple types of trauma, according to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh.

Baker was beaten in a home along New St. before her body was dropped off in a rural area and set on fire to cover up the crime, police said.

Baker was dead before her body was burned, according to Rugh.

Her body was discovered badly burned along Waterworks Rd. in Franklin after firefighters responded for a brush fire Friday evening.

Police have charged two people in Baker's murder - Richard Kennedy, 28, and Amanda Cypher, 32.

