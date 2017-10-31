Man Faces Trial for Opening Fire on Vehicle on Labor Day in Mead - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Faces Trial for Opening Fire on Vehicle on Labor Day in Meadville

The man who police said shot a gun at a moving vehicle on Labor Day in Meadville is heading to trial

Will Sedgwick Jr., 40, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangering another person, criminal mischief, discharging a firearm and other gun charges.

Police were called Sept. 4 around 6 p.m. after someone fired multiple shots at a vehicle traveling west on Washington Street before fleeing the scene.

Officers was later determined that suspect was Sedgwick. Tips helped Meadville Police track him down.

He was arrested while riding as the passenger in a vehicle they located one day after the shooting.

