16 Unions Endorse Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper in Re-election Bid

Democratic incumbent Kathy Dahlkemper announced Monday she has the endorsement of 16 unions in her re-election bid for Erie County Executive.

The unions range from plumbers, steam fitters and steelworks to firefighters, teachers and state and county municipal workers.

Dahlkemper said she is honored to have the unions standing with her.

It is one more piece of the puzzle as she works to get out the vote next week.

"Many of these unions have been supporters of mine since I first went into office here," said Dahlkemper. "I think over the last four years, they've seen I'm a person of my word, and they continue to support me going forward hopefully for the next four years. I'm really honored to have their continued endorsement of my candidacy."

The endorsements typically follow a face-to-face candidates night with unions or are based on candidate responses to a survey.

Unions that have endorsed Dahlkemper include:

Plumber Local 27

Steam Fitters Local Union 449

Painters Union Local 549

KML Regional Council of Carpenters

United Steelworkers Local 3199

AFSCME District Council 85

AFSCME Local 1771

Int’l Association of Firefighters Local 293

Sheet Metal Workers Local 12

SEIU 668

PSEA-PACE

IBEW Local 56

Erie-Crawford Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO

USW District 10

UFCW Local 23 Legislative Action Committee of UE Local 506

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.