Four Charged with Interfering with Special Election in Philadelphia

Four people are charged with interfering with votes during a special election in Philadelphia.

Only 24 votes were cast in poll 43-7 at Esperanza Health Center in North Philadelphia, but that did not mean it is exempt from rules. 

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Monday the four people who made up the election board at the poll illegally interfered with citizens rights to vote. 

Examples include votes that went uncounted, certifying false results, intimidating voters and lying about voting machines being broken. 
 
Attorney General Shapiro said he wanted to highlight this ahead of next week's election.

"Intimidation of voters and interference with the free exercise of elective franchise is against the law," said Shapiro. "We will protect the sanctity of Pennsylvania elections at all costs." 

