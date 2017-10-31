Judge Dismisses Third-Degree Murder Charge; Erie Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal, High-Speed Crash

A judge has decided Tuesday to dismiss third-degree murder and aggravated assault charges in the trial for Kevin Deck in a November 2016 fatal high-speed crash.

Kevin Deck, 33, of Erie, afterwards pleaded guilty to charges including homicide by vehicle while DUI, DUI and involuntary manslaughter.

Judge John Garhart said prosecutors failed to prove malicious intent for third-degree murder after closing arguments Tuesday morning.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Richmond said Deck was going almost 60 miles over the speed limit and had a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit when he crashed his van into an SUV at East 21st and Ash.

The passenger of the SUV - Jorge Toledo, 27 - was thrown 200 feet from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver, Toledo’s wife Tina Pierce, was critically injured and had to be flown to Pittsburgh, where she underwent more than 20 surgeries and had to have her left leg amputated.

A pit bull in the SUV survived.

Prosecutors Monday presented surveillance video of the violent crash, which shows Deck's van crash into the SUV at a speed.

Eight witnesses took the stand, including Pierce, who testified how the crash has forever changed her life, leaving her seven-year-old daughter without a father.

Deck's lawyer Nathaniel Strasser said he won't challenge the facts of the case, just the severity of the charges.

“Kevin Deck is not a murderer,” said Strasser. “He’s guilty of a lot of the charges, but he’s not a murderer.”

Richmond said the evidence against Deck proved his reckless behavior deserves a charge of third-degree murder.

Deck faces up to a $95,000 fine and 36 years in prison when he is sentenced.

