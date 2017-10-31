Two More Penn State University Fraternities Lose Recognition

Two more fraternities at Penn State University are losing their recognition after violating several university rules.

Delta Upsilon lost its recognition until the end of the spring semester. Lambda Phi lost its recognition until the end of the 2019 spring semester.

This means both frats will not be allowed to participate in Greek life activities and cannot participate in events like homecoming, according to the university.

The move to strip those fraternities comes after a student died at another frat earlier this year.

More than a dozen members of Penn State's Beta Theta Pi chapter face a range of charges for their actions related to the Feb. 4 death of Tim Piazza.

