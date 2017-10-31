Two More Penn State University Fraternities Lose Recognition - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two More Penn State University Fraternities Lose Recognition

Posted: Updated:

Two more fraternities at Penn State University are losing their recognition after violating several university rules.

Delta Upsilon lost its recognition until the end of the spring semester. Lambda Phi lost its recognition until the end of the 2019 spring semester.

This means both frats will not be allowed to participate in Greek life activities and cannot participate in events like homecoming, according to the university.

The move to strip those fraternities comes after a student died at another frat earlier this year.

More than a dozen members of Penn State's Beta Theta Pi chapter face a range of charges for their actions related to the Feb. 4 death of Tim Piazza.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com