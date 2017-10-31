Former NSC employee: Putin is engaging in 'information warfare' - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Former NSC employee: Putin is engaging in 'information warfare'

Posted: Updated:
Lindsey Ellefson @ellefs0n -

A former National Security Council employee who served in the White House under President Barack Obama has issued a harsh rebuke of Russia President Vladimir Putin, saying his actions during the 2016 election amount to "21st-century information warfare."

Responding to reports that 126 million Americans saw Russian-linked Facebook content during and after the 2016 presidential campaign, Samantha Vinograd told CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on "New Day" Tuesday that "Putin is engaging in digital psyops, or psychological operations."

She continued, "He's using misinformation to try to sow divisions in the United States. His view is, the more divided we are here at home, the weaker we're going to be."

Vinograd, who served as senior advisor to the National Security Advisor from 2011 to 2013, observed, "The problem is because we consume so much content online, there's a lot of room for Russia or other bad actors to continue to exploit the digital space."

When pressed by Cuomo on what should be done to fight the problem, she replied, "There's two key conclusions from this. One is, neither the private sector not the government can go it alone when it comes to these digital psyops ... My second point is, we have to take actions to hold the Russian government accountable."




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/tv/2017/10/31/former-nsc-employee-putin-new-day.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com