Man Pleads Guilty After Being Subdued with Taser Following Physical Argument

Dale Hanson Dale Hanson

Two charges have been dropped for a man who Pennsylvania State Police said lunged at troopers after an argument with a woman turned physical.

Dale E. Hanson, 47, of Albion, pleaded guilty to charges of harassment and disorderly conduct during his preliminary hearing Tuesday. Aggravated and simple assault charges were withdrawn.

The incident happened around 8:19 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 11800 block of Wood Road in Conneaut Township.

The victim, who is only described as a 47-year-old Albion woman, and Hanson got into a verbal argument that turned physical, troopers said. He reportedly got into the victim's face and started screaming at her, according to State Police.

The victim then punched Hanson in the face in an attempt to get away from him, but he threw the victim to the ground, investigators said. She landed on her right shoulder, which became dislocated.

State Police said she then left the residence and called 911.

Hanson lunged towards troopers when they arrived and resisted arrest, according to State Police. They deployed a Taser and pepper spray to keep Hanson from harming troopers, investigators said. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

Hanson posted $25,000 bond two days after his arrest.


