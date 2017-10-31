Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Opens Wednesd - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Opens Wednesday

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, opens Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Eligibility is determined by income guidelines and household size. A family of four with a gross annual income of $36,900 will qualify for a grant.

Money will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program will be open through March 23, 2018.

Income limits and information on how to apply is available here.

National Fuel encourages customers who are having trouble paying their bills to call customer service at 1-800-365-3234 to learn about payment programs and services.

