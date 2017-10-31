Edinboro Optical Center Collecting Donations for Puerto Rico

An Edinboro business in joining the efforts to collect donations for victims of hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

911 Vision Express is located inside the Lakeside Commons Mall in Edinboro.

Owners, Eva and Anthony Simmons, have teamed up with the Spirit Revival Center to host a donation drive, and collect basic necessities that'll be delivered right to neighborhood churches in Puerto Rico, " We're going to do our part. We may be limited in what we can do, but every little bit helps, and it's imperative and important that we just help others," said Eva Simmons.

They're collecting necessities like bottled water, baby items, personal hygiene items, and canned food.

"We just want to ask the community to come out and support and show the love to Puerto Rico because we never know when it can be our turn, we never know when the shoe could be on the other foot and we would want somebody to step up the game for us," said Eva Simmons.

"Me and my wife are Christians so we want to be the hands and feet of Jesus while we're down here, He said go out to all the world, and Puerto Rico is part of the world," said Anthony Simmons.

911 Vision Express is located in Suite 310, near the west entrance of the mall. They're open and collecting donations Monday through Thursday 10 AM to 5 PM and Saturday 10 AM to 2 PM.