Big Honor for Fairview High School

A big honor for Fairview High School.

The school is now the second ranked public high school in the entire state of Pennsylvania.

The ranking from the state Department of Education, is based on test scores, academic performance, graduation rates and other factors.

This is just the latest honor for the school.

Just recently it was named an Apple school of distinction.

And  three years ago, Fairview was named a national blue ribbon school.

Administrators, teachers and students believe the key factors behind the honors are quality teaching and an atmosphere that encourages academic success.

Superintendent Erik Kincade said, "My opinion is we have the best teachers in the entire state. Credit goes to the administration for finding and cultivating those folks. but the majority of the credit has to go to our staff, just for the outstanding job they do every day."

Senior Jay Fonticella said, "We push each other to do our best. We encourage each other even if it means we do not get the best grade in the class."

Biology Teacher Chris Groff said, "Our students I think have a friendly competition with one another and really push each other to be the best possible students they can be."

Fairview High School has just over 500 students in grades 9-12..

