Suspect Pleads Guilty to Fatal DUI Crash After Murder Charge Dismissed

After nearly a day and a half of testimony, a third-degree murder charge has been dismissed against an Erie man charged in a fatal DUI crash.

Kevin Deck, 33, still faces a lengthy sentence after pleading guilty to the remaining 12 charges against him.

Deck faces up to 36 years in prison and $95,000 in fines, after pleading guilty to a dozen charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter, and two counts of aggravated assault while DUI.

Deck admitted to driving 83 mph in a 25 mph zone, when he went through a red light and crashed into an SUV at the intersection of East 21st and Ash Streets, last November.

The crash killed the passenger of that vehicle, identified as 27-year-old Jorge Toledo.

The driver, Tina Pierce, who is Toledo's wife, was critically injured and had to have her leg amputated.

The Erie County District Attorney's office was seeking a third-degree murder charge against Deck, whose blood-alcohol content level was more than two times over the legal limit.

Judge John Garhart dismissed that charge, stating that prosecutors failed to show Deck had conscious awareness that his actions would lead to a death.

A decision, District Attorney Jack Daneri disagrees with.

"We're disappointed that the court made its ruling, essentially taking away the decision for the jury, and acting as the jury in this case,” said Daneri. “We believe that's incorrect. We had case law from around the Commonwealth with facts that are virtually identical to these, so we thought that was good support to allow the jury to decide."

Deck is free on bond and is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13.