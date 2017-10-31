Bloodmobile From Erie Blood Bank Now Headed to Mexico City - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Bloodmobile From Erie Blood Bank Now Headed to Mexico City

Posted: Updated:

A vehicle that's provided countless donations for blood transfusions and other blood needs in the Erie-area is now headed out of the city and to an area still recovering from a recent earthquake. This bloodmobile from the  Community Blood Bank left Peach Street on Tuesday. It will now be under the Global Blood Fund, and headed to Mexico City, Mexico, where there are only two bloodmobiles for the entire city. The aim is to improve the supply of blood in that region. 

Scott Greenwell, The President and CEO of the Community Blood Bank, says "The Global Blood Fund matches American blood banks with third world countries that need equipment. We donate it to them them and they refurbish it. It's seen its useful life here in the United States, but to a country that's just developing a blood system, it's like a brand new vehicle." 

The bloodmobile was purchased with funds from the Erie Community Foundation and other monetary gifts. It will get some upgrades before going to Mexico city. 
 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com