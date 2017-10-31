Woman Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to Probation in Drug Case

A woman who is already serving time in jail will serve four years probation for drug charges in two cases once she is released.

Bethany Fuller, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge for possessing a substance used to manufacture drugs and possessing a controlled substance not registered to her. The rest of the charges were dropped.

Police said they found a working meth lab inside one of the apartments above Bay County Hotel near West 12th and Powell Ave. Feb. 25.

The Hotel and Darcy's Pub and Grill had to be evacuated.

The State Police Clandestine Response Team was brought in to dismantle the lab and clear out any hazardous materials.

A second person was also charged.

