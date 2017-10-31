Woman Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to Probation in Drug Case - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to Probation in Drug Case

Posted: Updated:
Bethany Fuller Bethany Fuller

A woman who is already serving time in jail will serve four years probation for drug charges in two cases once she is released.

Bethany Fuller, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge for possessing a substance used to manufacture drugs and possessing a controlled substance not registered to her. The rest of the charges were dropped.

Police said they found a working meth lab inside one of the apartments above Bay County Hotel near West 12th and Powell Ave. Feb. 25.

The Hotel and Darcy's Pub and Grill had to be evacuated.

The State Police Clandestine Response Team was brought in to dismantle the lab and clear out any hazardous materials.

A second person was also charged.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com