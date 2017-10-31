Pumpkin Weighing More than 1,000 Pounds on Display Outside Erie Home

One Halloween decoration in the Erie area is a little larger than life.

A pumpkin weighing more than 1,000 pounds sits in front of Peter Wishnok's house.

He said every year, his dad grows pumpkins in Erie. It is a year-long process to grow them to such a large size.

His dad takes the pumpkins to get weighed in a competition in Ohio.

One did not make the cut, so he gave it to his son to put on display.

Wishnok said his family is serious about growing large pumpkins, but that was not always the case.

"It started out kind of as a joke when my daughter was younger she wanted to be Cinderella for Halloween," said Wishnok. "He was like I'm going to grow a big pumpkin that you can ride in. Well, you're not pulling that thing around."

The heaviest pumpkin on record weighs around 2,624 pounds, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The record is held by a Belgium man, who entered his record setting pumpkin into a contest last year.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.