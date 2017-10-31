Authorities Confirm Tampa Home of NYC Terror Suspect

Authorities have confirmed that a man who drove onto a New York City bike path Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring several more lived in Florida.

Police say, Sayfullo Sai-Pov, 29, has a Tampa address.

FBI agents could be seen outside the apartment complex that was his listed address.

Investigators say he drove a rented home depot truck onto a bike path near the World Trade Center.

The truck also slammed into a school bus, injuring two children and two adults.

Law enforcement says, he jumped out of the truck with a fake gun in each hand and yelled "Allahu Akbar" before being shot by police.

He is expected to survive after surgery.

The incident is being investigated as an act of terror.