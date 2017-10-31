Authorities Confirm Tampa Home of NYC Terror Suspect - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Authorities Confirm Tampa Home of NYC Terror Suspect

Posted: Updated:

Authorities have confirmed that a man who drove onto a New York City bike path Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring several more lived in Florida. 

Police say, Sayfullo Sai-Pov, 29, has a Tampa address.
FBI agents could be seen outside the apartment complex that was his listed address.
Investigators say he drove a rented home depot truck onto a bike path near the World Trade Center.
The truck also slammed into a school bus, injuring two children and two adults.
Law enforcement says, he jumped out of the truck with a fake gun in each hand and yelled "Allahu Akbar" before being shot by police.
He is expected to survive after surgery.
The incident is being investigated as an act of terror.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com