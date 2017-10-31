Eerie Erie and the Paranormal Pastor

Erie has its share of paranormal activity and urban legends, but nobody knows it better than pastor, author and exorcist Robin Swope.

"The V at the top is for vampire," said Swope.

"And it's locked, so something is going on in there," said Reed McDonough of First Warning Weather.

"Something they don't want to get out," said Swope.

He's talking about the Vampire's Crypt. Legend has it that a graveyard thief burned the tomb to rid Erie of an evil vampire, but according to some, its spirit still remains.

"By the Vampire's Crypt, a lady was putting flowers down just over the ridge, and a bunch of devil dogs came a scared her out," said Swope. "Phantom dogs with glowing red eyes."

Urban legends may be fun and poke our imagination, but is the paranormal real?

Pastor Swope said it most certainly is. Remember, he's also a seminary trained exorcist, but it is not all evil. He said sometimes spirits or phantoms are just simply there.

"Things happen all around us," said Swope. "When we encounter the unknown, we're immediately afraid because we don't know what to expect."

He said most of the time, it is just in your head. In Erie, that spirit you might have seen or felt could just be very real. Exorcisms are a bit different.

"Erie used to be the graveyard for the Erie Indians, so there's hauntings everywhere because we desecrated the land," said Swope. "If you've ever seen the movie Poltergeist, you know what can happen."

Swope has even met with Lorraine Warren, the famed exorcist from movies like Annabelle and the Conjuring. As far as turning heads backwards and hovering above the ground, he said that's mostly Hollywood, but apparently, not all of it is studio production.

"Sometimes, temperature difference," said Swope. "You'll have the person with incredible strength. You'll have the person know ancient languages that they shouldn't know or know things that they shouldn't know."

