Kids in Costumes Trick-or-Treat in Erie Neighborhoods - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Kids in Costumes Trick-or-Treat in Erie Neighborhoods

Posted: Updated:

Trick-or-treaters went door-to-door hoping for candy in the Erie area Tuesday.

Kids dressed as their favorite superheroes, villains and other characters and set out to fill their bags with treats in their neighborhoods.

In most areas, trick-or-treat ran from 6 to 8 p.m.

Families also checked out the haunted decorations put up in yards.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com