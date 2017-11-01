Kids in Costumes Trick-or-Treat in Erie Neighborhoods

Trick-or-treaters went door-to-door hoping for candy in the Erie area Tuesday.

Kids dressed as their favorite superheroes, villains and other characters and set out to fill their bags with treats in their neighborhoods.

In most areas, trick-or-treat ran from 6 to 8 p.m.

Families also checked out the haunted decorations put up in yards.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.