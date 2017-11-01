Staying Safe While Trick-or-Treating for Halloween

Police are offering a warning to parents whose kids are going door-to-door for Halloween trick-or-treating.

They recommend you stay together in groups and make sure you are visible with reflective clothing and a flashlight.

You are also asked to walk on the sidewalks whenever possible, cross at the corners and watch out for traffic.

With excited kids roaming the neighborhoods for candy, police are also asking drivers to be cautious.

"We just want drivers to be extra careful tonight," said Captain Rick Lorah of the Erie Police Department. "Obviously, there's going to be some extra foot traffic. Drive slower, limit your distractions, obviously stay off your cell phone and just be on the look out for small children."

When you get home, check the bags of candy before the kids dig in.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.