Erie City Council Seeks Input on Major Development Projects

Erie City Council will meet Wednesday morning with two major projects on the agenda.

The first project slated for a public hearing Wednesday is UPMC Hamot’s $111 million expansion. Hamot is planning to build an eight-story patient tower on the site of their current professional building located on East 2nd Street.

The expansion would increase the size of the current ICU, as well as increase the imaging center.

The second project that council will be seeking public input on is Scott Enterprise's Bayfront hotel.

The Scott’s are planning to build a $15 million Hampton Inn and Suites on the Bayfront. This would be the first phase of the Scott’s $150 million waterfront development plan called the Harbor Place.

Erie Planning Commission and the Erie Design Review Committee have already approved both projects and are awaiting council approval.

Council is required to approve all projects in the waterfront zone.

Once approved, these projects are set to begin in early 2018.