Application for LIHEAP Opens for Erie, Crawford Residents

Starting today, low income families can start applying for the heating assistance plan, known as LIHEAP.

Officials say more than 11,000 residents in Erie County receive this service each year, which helps pay heating bills during the cold winter months.

Folks can qualify for heating assistance if they fall within the 150 percent poverty line. The income limit for a family of four is $36,900.

Director of the Bureau of Policy in the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services’ Office of Income Maintenance, Cathy Buhrig is urging families to apply as soon as they can. Especially if they are at risk for getting their heat shut off or currently have it shut off.

Buhrig said this service helps ease the burden on families.

"Low income families make many difficult decisions, you know where does the money that they have available go? Does it go towards housing, food, clothing, heat? And as many of us know are heating costs and utility costs can be one of our larger expenses," Buhrig said.

Residents can apply online at the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services website.

The deadline to apply is April 6.