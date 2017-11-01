Homicide Suspect to Receive Mental Health Evaluation

The Erie man charged with stabbing and killing another man at an apartment complex will receive a competency evaluation to determine if he can stand trial.

Joseph Oberlander, 41, will now receive a mental health evaluation from an expert in Pittsburgh.

The evaluation comes at the request of his lawyer Mark Del Duca.



Oberlander is accused of stabbing and killing 32-year-old John Trusty.

The violent incident happened last December, at the Granada Apartment Complex in Millcreek.

Police say Oberlander stabbed Trusty in the chest, after Trusty knocked on his door and asked to use his phone.

Investigators say Oberlander admitted to stabbing Trusty, but he said it was in self-defense.

Oberlander's trial was set to begin next week, but it will now take place in February, so that he can receive the evaluation.