Erie County Public Safety Director Named President of Statewide Organization

The director of the Erie County Department of Public Safety has been named the president of a statewide organization.

John Grappy assumed the top post of Pennsylvania's chapter of the National Emergency Number Association, a nationwide organization focused on 911 policy, technology, operations and education issues. The change came during the organization's annual conference in September in State College.

Grappy previously served as vice president of the organization.

He will serve a one-year term as president.

His priorities include creating a joint legislative affairs committee with NENA, the Association of Public Communication Officers and the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania to review current legislation and address the future needs of 911 in Pennsylvania.

Grappy, 52, has spent decades working in public safety. He has served as the Erie County's 911 coordinator since 2003 and was named public safety director in 2014.

