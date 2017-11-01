Patient, Caregiver Registry Launched for Medical Marijuana Program

Pennsylvania's medical marijuana patient and caregiver registry has launched, according to acting Health Secretary and Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine Wednesday.

Patients and caregivers can log onto the website and register right now to participate in the medical marijuana program.

109 physicians have been approved to certify patients. More than 300 have registered to participate in the program. The rest must complete the continuing education requirements and undergo the review process.

The program will provide medical marijuana to patients who are Pennsylvania residents and under a physician's care for treatment of a serious medical condition, which is defined under the law.

It is expected to be fully implemented by 2018.

Since the medical marijuana program was signed into law, the state has issued permits to growers/processors and dispensaries, approved two laboratories to test the medication before it is provided to patients, and allowed two grower/processors to start producing medical marijuana.

