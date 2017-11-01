Pathways to Pardons: State Program Aims to Help Clear Criminal R - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pathways to Pardons: State Program Aims to Help Clear Criminal Records

ERIE, Pa. -

For people with a criminal record, even if it is a minor infraction, getting a job can be a challenge.
But a new state program looks to wipe clean criminal records.

Erie News Now sat down with Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Mike Stack, to learn about the Pathways to Pardons program.

There is a stigma that comes with a criminal conviction, despite the circumstances surrounding it, or how much time may have passed.
Pathways to Pardons aims to clear some criminals records, giving people hope for a more successful future.

"People have made mistakes in their lives, and they end up with a criminal record, and a criminal record and having a criminal record can ruin your life," and Lt. Gov Mike Stack says, he doesn't believe that's fair, he believes in second chances.

That's why as chairman of the state Board of Pardons, he's traveling the commonwealth, helping people to get pardons or engagement of a past criminal conviction, if they deserve it.

 "We want people to know that if they do the right things in life, that there is hope, that they have a second chance, and they should be able to turn and be a productive member of society," said Lt. Gov. Stack.

The Pathways to Pardons event is at the Martin Luther King Center on Chestnut street in Erie from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.
It's free and open to the public, for anybody to learn more about how to go about clearing a criminal record.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
