Would a Gambling Parlor be Successful at Erie Airport?

Governor Tom Wolf has signed legislation allowing gambling parlors in eight Pennsylvania airports, including Erie. But, would it be a worthwhile venture at our local airport?

The gambling parlor, at the airport, must be operated by a local casino, or a state-licensed company, who is willing to put up a half-million dollars for a license. Neither has come to the Erie Airport Authority expressing interest.



The gambling parlor would be open only to ticketed airline passengers. George Doughty, the Executive Director of the Airport Authority, says the parlor may have to be located in the waiting area beyond security. If that's the case, he says, there's hardly any room to put it.



There's another possible problem. At major airports, the security checkpoint is open all the time. In Erie, it's only open before a flight departs, and there's only seven departing flights out of Erie. There may not be enough time, or people, to make gambling at the airport a big success.

"People would not be 'hanging out', so to speak, in the boarding area for long periods of time. They would be focused on going through, getting cleared, and getting on the aircraft. So, it may not work in our situation," Doughty said.



Doughty is skeptical about a gambling parlor at the airport, but would like to have the additional revenue successful gaming would bring.

"Airports always need revenue. We run with a really tight budget at Erie. Any additional funds we could have for projects, or other improvements that we need, or even operating costs, would be welcome. Whether this would generate enough to make it worthwhile, I have no idea at this point," he said.

