Erie CPR to File Injunction to Delay McBride Viaduct Demolition

An update in the City of Erie tonight on the controversial McBride Viaduct. An Erie-based group plans to file paperwork to try and delay the demolition of the east Erie bridge.

The group "Erie CPR" , or Erie Connect and Respect is ready to go to court, to delay the demolition of the viaduct in the hopes of gaining a public hearing on the bridge's future.

The 80- year -old structure was closed in June of 2010 , and just recently plans were announced that PennDOT would lead the demolition starting in 2018.

The injunction would give the group an extra opportunity to speak out in favor of retaining and renovating the bridge

CPR President Adam Trott tells Erie News Now that they feel the dialogue between the city and group is among one of the many problems that caused them to move ahead with legal action.

"There have been significant issues regarding the project that we've been presenting with backup documentation to city council for four years now." said Trott "And the list of concerns has grown in four years, but city council has just been unable to get these issues publicly vetted. So, since we couldn't get city council to do it, we have no resort but to go to the courts to do it."

In response, City of Erie Engineer Jon Tushak defended the city's community outreach approach.

"We've conducted 11 public meetings of sorts, we've had website updates, four newsletters, a PUC [Public Utilities Commission] meeting." said Tushak "So everybody's had their chance to voice their opinions."

Trott says the injunction will likely be filed some time next week. We will keep you updated here, on Erie News Now.